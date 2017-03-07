Arrest made after holdup at Walmart Neighborhood Market

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of holding up a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

According to an arrest report, Willie Burton, 30, began at transaction at the store at 3101 Poplar Level Road about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. As the cash register opened, he demanded its contents and kept one hand inside his pocket to indicate he was armed, police said.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

Burton was arrested about a half-hour later in the 100 block of W. Broadway. Police said he was in possession of the business cash.

Burton is charged with first-degree robbery.

