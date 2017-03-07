Argument at party ends with man stabbed in an alley - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Argument at party ends with man stabbed in an alley

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Kenton Jones (Source: LMDC) Kenton Jones (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing another man with a knife, causing serious injury. 

Kenton Jones, 40, and another man were attending a party at Floyd and Oak Streets early Tuesday morning when a verbal fight occurred between the two, the arrest report states. 

Jones followed the victim out of the party and confronted him in an ally. A fight ensued and that's when Jones stabbed the other man in the center-right side of his back, police say. 

The victim as able to pick Jones out of a photo pack, the arrest report states. The victim is expected to survive. 

Jones is charged with first degree assault.  

