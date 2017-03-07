Police: Man stabbed victim in the back

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man is in jail after police say he stabbed another man with a knife, causing serious injury.

Kenton Jones, 40, and another man were attending a party when a verbal fight occurred between the two, the arrest report states.

Jones followed the victim out of the party and confronted him in an ally. A fight ensued and that's when Jones stabbed the other man in the center-right side of his back, police say.

The victim as able to pick Jones out of a photo pack, the arrest report states. The victim is expected to survive.

Jones is charged with first degree assault.

