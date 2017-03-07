TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash in Cochran Hill Tunnel slows traffic on I-64

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 64 West approaching the Cochran Hill Tunnel.
Video from the Air 3 helicopter showed a semi truck that was apparently too tall to fit in the tunnel and smashed into the wall and ceiling.
One lane of traffic is moving slowly through the tunnel.
A report form KYTC said eight vehicles were involved in a crash, but no other crashes were visible from Air 3.
