UPDATE: All lanes open on I-64 at Cochran Hill Tunnel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 64 are now open following a crash inside the Cochran Hill Tunnel.

Traffic was down to one lane Tuesday afternoon causing a significant backup.

Video from the Air 3 helicopter showed a semi truck that was apparently too tall to fit in the tunnel and smashed into the wall and ceiling.

A report form KYTC said eight vehicles were involved in a crash, but no other crashes were visible from Air 3.

