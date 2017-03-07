Community invited to help E'town boy feed less-fortunate students over spring break

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Community members are invited to join an Elizabethtown boy this week in making sure less-fortunate students get enough to eat over spring break.

Three years ago, St. James Regional Catholic School student Nate Jarboe, now 12, chose childhood hunger as his personal cause, asking for donations in lieu of gifts for his 10th birthday. The result was the Give a Day for Hunger (GADFH) initiative.

This year, through a partnership between United Way of Central Kentucky, Feeding America's Heartland, and HealthSouth Lakeview Rehabilitation Hospital, students benefiting from the BackPack program will receive extra food for spring break through the GADFH initiative.

The public can help Nate assemble the bags during an expanded GADFH week from March 6 to 11 at Feeding America's Volunteer Center, located at 300 Peterson Drive in Elizabethtown. Click here to register for volunteer activities or call Feeding America directly at 270-735-1407

Last October, the GADFH project mobilized 627 volunteers who served more than 1,000 hours to pack 8,208 BackPack Program bags to ensure that no child in the region went hungry over fall break.

