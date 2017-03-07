JOB FAIR: The Rawlings Group hiring for positions starting at $40K

LAGRANGE, KY (WAVE) - The Rawlings Group is hosting a job fair on Saturday to hire for more than 100 open positions.

Applicants will be interviewed by managers at the facility located at One Eden Parkway from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The company is hiring for a variety of positions in most of its departments.

>> Highest paying jobs in KY // IN

Most of the jobs have a base salary of $40,000.

An associates or bachelor's degree is required for most of the positions.

Click here to apply online prior to the event.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.