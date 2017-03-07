IHOP offering FREE short stacks for National Pancake Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - What's better than rich, buttery pancakes on a rainy day?

How about FREE pancakes!

IHOP is celebrating National Pancake Day by offering customers a free short stack on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Some locations are even extending the special until 10 p.m.

In exchange for the free pancakes, customers are asked to make a donation to the Children's Miracle Network.

IHOP has raised more than $3.5 million for CMN over the past 12 years of its National Pancake Day campaign.

