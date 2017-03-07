Judge orders murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the murder of an Elizabethtown group home employee will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On Tuesday, a Hardin County judge ordered Lindale Cunningham, 32, to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Kentucky correctional Psychiatric Center.

Cunningham is charged with stabbing Sally Berry, 66, to death in early January.

Cunningham is due back in court on May 9.

