Judge orders murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Judge orders murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Lindale Cunningham at a previous court appearance (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News) Lindale Cunningham at a previous court appearance (Source: Todd Hoyer/WAVE 3 News)

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - The man charged with the murder of an Elizabethtown group home employee will undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

On Tuesday, a Hardin County judge ordered Lindale Cunningham, 32, to undergo a psychiatric evaluation at the Kentucky correctional Psychiatric Center. 

PREVIOUS STORIES
Blood found throughout Elizabethtown group home
Employee stabbed to death at Elizabethtown group home

Cunningham is charged with stabbing Sally Berry, 66, to death in early January. 

Cunningham is due back in court on May 9.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly