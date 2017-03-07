Welcome center being built at Active Heroes retreat

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - United Auto Workers, Ford and Active Heroes are working together to finish a retreat for local veterans and their families.

The retreat currently has 147 acres of land, one cabin that's already finished, and another that is about to be finished. UAW is currently helping Active Heroes build the retreat a welcome center and a main event pavilion.

Troy Yocum, the president of Active Heroes says the retreat allows veterans on the verge of suicide to feel like they have a purpose.

"I was shocked the first time that a veteran approached me out here and said that they had planned their suicide," Yocum said. "They had literally stuck a gun in their mouth and were ready to pull the trigger but were able to talk to somebody and eventually find their way out here to the active heroes retreat center."

Active Heroes and UWA are working to raise funds to help build a main entrance road to the retreat and hope to have an official ribbon cutting in Spring 2018.

