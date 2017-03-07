Okolona man arrested on child pornography charges

Bradley Hardesty faces more than 20 child pornography charges. (Source: LMDC/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - An Okolona man was arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges.

Bradley J. Hardesty, 33, was arrested at his home on Egypt Lane around noon.

Hardesty was sharing images of child sexual exploitation online, according to the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch.

Troopers searched the house and confiscated equipment believed to have been used in the crime.

Hardesty is facing six charges of distribution and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge carries a sentence of 1-5 years.

