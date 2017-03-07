Weekly rally focuses on transgender students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A rally on Tuesday offered support for transgender students.

Organizers say they're concerned since President Donald Trump's administration did away with federal guidelines dealing with transgender students and school restrooms, which were put in place by the Obama administration.

"There are things happening that are beyond the pale when it comes to human rights and patriotisms so we're here to be among like-minded people and to talk about our mission," rally organizer Jennifer Cooper said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Welcome center being built at Active Heroes retreat

+ Judge orders murder suspect to undergo mental evaluation

+ The Rawlings Group hiring for positions starting at $40K

The rally was intended to picket outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's downtown Louisville office, but was moved to the First Unitarian Church due to the rain.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.