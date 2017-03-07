Teen killed in police pursuit crash identified

A teenager died when the car he was in crashed during a police pursuit. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The teenager who was killed in a crash during a police pursuit early Monday morning has been identified.

Demarcus Everett II died at 3:44 a.m. from multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Everett and two other people were thrown from the car when it crashed at the intersection of South 3rd Street and Southern Parkway.

LMPD officers were trying to stop the car, which they believe was carjacked on South 2nd Street about 15 minutes earlier. They spotted the car on Broadway and pursued it down 3rd Street.

The two other people in the car were taken to University of Louisville Hospital, one in serious condition. Their names and ages have not been released.

