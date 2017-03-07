Judge: Kim Davis won't pay legal fees for gay couples

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A federal judge has ruled that Kim Davis, the Rowan County clerk who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples in 2015 will not have to pay legal fees for the couples that sued her.

Attorneys for the couples who sued Davis asked the court to award them $233,000 in legal fees and costs. Davis's lawyers asked for that request to be denied, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

In 2016, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin signed into law a bill that removed county clerks' names and authorizations from state marriage licenses.





The judge signed an order Monday that says because the issue was resolved in the legislature, the plaintiffs were not prevailing parties and therefore were not entitled to legal fees.

