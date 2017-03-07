Final sentences given for men convicted in shooting that killed 16-month-old

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sentencing was completed for all five men convicted in the shooting death of a Louisville toddler.

Two of the five men, Trey Anderson and Michael Dunn, were sentenced on Monday for their roles in that 2014 shooting that killed 16-month-old Ne'Riah Miller.

Anderson was sentenced to serve 5 years and Dunn was sentenced to 10.



William McLemore and Duwan Mason were both sentenced to serve 35 years. The fifth man, Demarkus Tramber, made a plea deal with the Commonwealth and was sentenced to 20 years.

