Former Grayson County teacher appears in court

LEITCHFIELD, KY (WAVE) - A teacher who police say admitted to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student entered a not guilty plea in court on Tuesday.

Gavin Logsdon, 30, a former Grayson County High School teacher and baseball coach has been indicted on a charge of third-degree rape for inappropriate behavior between himself and a juvenile student.

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Grayson Co. teacher admits to sexual relationship with student

+ Former Grayson Co. teacher, coach indicted on rape charge

Logsdon's case is now in Circuit Court in Grayson County. He remains free on bond and returns to court for a hearing ahead of any trial on April 18.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.