UofL's McKay named National Player of the Month

NCBWA Names McKay as National Player of the Month

McKay hit .619 with three home runs and 11 at the plate while finishing 2-0 with a 0.82 ERA on the mound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville junior two-way standout Brendan McKay was named Wednesday as the National Player of the Month for February by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

A native of Darlington, Pa., McKay had a prolific month, both at the plate and on the mound as UofL's Friday-night ace. Over the course of the seven-game month, McKay hit .619 (13-for-21) with a double, three homers and 11 RBI. He drew six walks and was hit by two pitches, striking out just once. In two Friday-night starts, McKay posted wins and a 0.82 ERA in 11 innings. He allowed only six hits and four walks, striking out 14.

In his career, McKay has a 23-7 record and a 1.99 ERA on the mound with four saves and 259 strikeouts over 217.1 innings. At the plate, McKay has hit .340 in his career with 159 hits, 34 doubles, 14 homers and 89 RBI, sporting a .951 OPS. A consensus first-team All-America selection in 2016, McKay is the two-time winner of the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year Award. This marks the second consecutive February that McKay has earned NCBWA monthly honors, winning the National Pitcher of the Month accolade in February of 2016.

LSU senior lefthander Jared Poche' was chosen as the National Pitcher of the Month for February. Founded in 1962, the NCBWA is dedicated to the advancement of college baseball. Membership is open to writers, broadcasters and publicists of the sport. For more information about the NCBWA, visit the association's official Web site, www.ncbwa.com.

The fourth-ranked and unbeaten Cardinals (11-0) return to action Wednesday at 4 p.m., ET at Jim Patterson Stadium against Fort Wayne and admission is free.