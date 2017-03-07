21c's David getting restored

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville interpretation of an arts-world classic is undergoing restoration with a goal of completion ahead of Derby.

A double-sized golden replica of Michelangelo's David was brought from Istanbul to Kentucky for the 21c Museum Hotel in 2011, before making a pit stop in the port of New York.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Judge: Kim Davis won't pay legal fees for gay couples

+ Teen killed in police pursuit crash identified

+ Former Grayson County teacher appears in court

The statue is currently under scaffolding and will be restored and repainted by a Milwaukee-based art conservation group.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.