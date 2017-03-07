21c's David getting restored - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

21c's David getting restored

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
21c Museum Hotel Louisville's David (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke) 21c Museum Hotel Louisville's David (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Doug Druschke)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville interpretation of an arts-world classic is undergoing restoration with a goal of completion ahead of Derby.

A double-sized golden replica of Michelangelo's David was brought from Istanbul to Kentucky for the 21c Museum Hotel in 2011, before making a pit stop in the port of New York. 

The statue is currently under scaffolding and will be restored and repainted by a Milwaukee-based art conservation group.

