Bellarmine moves up to #2 in the nation

|
|
Bellarmine takes over No. 2 position in final NABC poll
3/7/2017 | Men's Basketball
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine Knights will head into the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament as the No. 2 team in the country. The final NABC Division II Rankings of 2017 were released on Tuesday with the Knights moving up two spots in the poll after capturing the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State, which held the top ranking in the NABC/Division II men's basketball rankings for two months during the 2016-17 season, returns to the head of the poll as the regional tournaments get under way this weekend.
Fairmont State, which had held the top spot for the past several weeks, lost in the Mountain East final to West Liberty and dropped to third in the final poll.
Bellarmine will host the NCAA Midwest Regional March 11, 12 and 14, and five of the top 25 teams will be in action in Knights Hall. Joining the Knights will be No. 5 Kentucky Wesleyan, No. 14 Ferris State, No.; 16 Southern Indiana, and No. 25 Findlay.
|
NABC/Division II Rankings
(March 7, 2017 - Final Poll)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record
|
Points
|
Last
|
1.
|
Northwest Missouri State (14)
|
29-1
|
398
|
3
|
2.
|
Bellarmine, Ky. (1)
|
28-3
|
379
|
4
|
3.
|
Fairmont State, W.Va.
|
29-2
|
349
|
1
|
4.
|
Hawai'i Pacific (1)
|
28-2
|
345
|
6
|
5.
|
Kentucky Wesleyan
|
28-2
|
335
|
7
|
6.
|
Queens, N.C.
|
28-3
|
316
|
10
|
7.
|
West Liberty, W.Va.
|
28-3
|
299
|
11
|
8.
|
Indiana, Pa.
|
27-3
|
286
|
2
|
9.
|
Shippensburg, Pa.
|
26-3
|
265
|
13
|
10.
|
Kutztown, Pa.
|
26-3
|
261
|
5
|
11.
|
Colorado School of Mines
|
27-4
|
241
|
14
|
12.
|
Western Washington
|
25-5
|
214
|
15
|
13.
|
California Baptist
|
25-4
|
197
|
8
|
14.
|
Ferris State, Mich.
|
27-4
|
188
|
17
|
15.
|
Lincoln Memorial, Tenn.
|
26-5
|
175
|
9
|
16.
|
Southern Indiana
|
25-4
|
158
|
12
|
17.
|
UT-Permian Basin, Texas
|
26-5
|
144
|
23
|
18.
|
Southwest Minnesota State
|
26-5
|
117
|
24
|
19.
|
UC San Diego
|
25-5
|
104
|
NR
|
20.
|
Valdosta State, Ga.
|
26-5
|
86
|
16
|
21.
|
Alabama-Huntsville
|
24-7
|
75
|
NR
|
22.
|
San Francisco State, Calif.
|
25-5
|
59
|
19
|
23.
|
Fort Lewis, Colo.
|
25-6
|
54
|
21
|
24.
|
Le Moyne, N.Y.
|
22-6
|
43
|
20
|
25.
|
Findlay, Ohio
|
23-6
|
37
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others receiving votes: Pfeiffer (N.C.) 23, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 23, Tarleton State (Texas) 8, Saint Anselm (N.H.) 4, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 3, Southern New Hampshire 2.
Dropped out: Pfeiffer (22), Tarleton State (25).
Records are through games of Sunday, March 5, 2017.
Official release from Bellarmine sports information