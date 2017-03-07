Bellarmine moves up to #2 in the nation

Bellarmine takes over No. 2 position in final NABC poll 3/7/2017 | Men's Basketball LOUISVILLE, Ky.--The Bellarmine Knights will head into the NCAA Division II National Championship Tournament as the No. 2 team in the country. The final NABC Division II Rankings of 2017 were released on Tuesday with the Knights moving up two spots in the poll after capturing the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship on Sunday.



Northwest Missouri State, which held the top ranking in the NABC/Division II men's basketball rankings for two months during the 2016-17 season, returns to the head of the poll as the regional tournaments get under way this weekend.



Fairmont State, which had held the top spot for the past several weeks, lost in the Mountain East final to West Liberty and dropped to third in the final poll.



Bellarmine will host the NCAA Midwest Regional March 11, 12 and 14, and five of the top 25 teams will be in action in Knights Hall. Joining the Knights will be No. 5 Kentucky Wesleyan, No. 14 Ferris State, No.; 16 Southern Indiana, and No. 25 Findlay. NABC/Division II Rankings

(March 7, 2017 - Final Poll) Record Points Last 1. Northwest Missouri State (14) 29-1 398 3 2. Bellarmine, Ky. (1) 28-3 379 4 3. Fairmont State, W.Va. 29-2 349 1 4. Hawai'i Pacific (1) 28-2 345 6 5. Kentucky Wesleyan 28-2 335 7 6. Queens, N.C. 28-3 316 10 7. West Liberty, W.Va. 28-3 299 11 8. Indiana, Pa. 27-3 286 2 9. Shippensburg, Pa. 26-3 265 13 10. Kutztown, Pa. 26-3 261 5 11. Colorado School of Mines 27-4 241 14 12. Western Washington 25-5 214 15 13. California Baptist 25-4 197 8 14. Ferris State, Mich. 27-4 188 17 15. Lincoln Memorial, Tenn. 26-5 175 9 16. Southern Indiana 25-4 158 12 17. UT-Permian Basin, Texas 26-5 144 23 18. Southwest Minnesota State 26-5 117 24 19. UC San Diego 25-5 104 NR 20. Valdosta State, Ga. 26-5 86 16 21. Alabama-Huntsville 24-7 75 NR 22. San Francisco State, Calif. 25-5 59 19 23. Fort Lewis, Colo. 25-6 54 21 24. Le Moyne, N.Y. 22-6 43 20 25. Findlay, Ohio 23-6 37 18 Others receiving votes: Pfeiffer (N.C.) 23, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 23, Tarleton State (Texas) 8, Saint Anselm (N.H.) 4, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 3, Southern New Hampshire 2.



Dropped out: Pfeiffer (22), Tarleton State (25).





Records are through games of Sunday, March 5, 2017. Official release from Bellarmine sports information