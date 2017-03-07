KY House leaders argue over changing rules to pass bills

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - After a historic first week, both Republicans and Democrats said they doubted the rest of this session could move as quickly.



It hasn't kept up the same speed but it has been close. While Republican view the pace as a source of pride, it has left Democrats frustrated and disappointed.



"It's like a 100-yard dash to be very honest,” House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins (D – Elliot) said. “This is a process that's out of control."



The state legislature had never passed a bill in its first week. This year, they passed seven including right to work, prevailing wage and abortion restrictions.



"We came here ready to go to work,” House Speaker Jeff Hoover (R – Russell) said. “They're frustrated because they're in the minority and they're not used to that and it's tough. I know it's tough."

This short session marks the first time in 95 years the House has been Republican controlled and the first time ever Kentucky’s House and Senate have been Republican with a Republican governor.



Adkins said to force through bills quickly, Republicans have suspended and changed rules.



"The general public in my opinion has not had the chance to be informed,” Adkins said.



Adkins said his biggest issue is with committee bill postings. Typically, a bill would be on a committee agenda for three days before it gets heard. Committees are where non-legislators are allowed to speak or testify against or in favor of a bill.



In this session, the posting date has been changed to just one day. That allows bills to move quickly, but that gives lawmakers less of a chance to read and review them and the public gets less of a chance to talk about them.



"I just don't think that's the right transparency we need to have,” Adkins said.



Hoover pointed out Adkins and previous House Speaker Greg Stumbo also suspended rules when Democrats had control.



He said allowing for more debate slows a process where many minds are already made up.



“We knew how we were going to vote,” Hoover said.



"When the speaker says, 'Well that's what they did', that's not completely fact,” Adkins countered.

The non-partisan legislative research commission doesn’t keep a record or rules waived or suspended during each session.



Adkins said he and other Democrats will keep fighting.



"At times you do feel like you're helpless, but I'm going to continue to object,” Adkins said.



Hoover said in the last few important days, Republicans aren't slowing down.



"It's going to be very busy,” Hoover said.



Hoover said he expects the House to go late in the final few days of session.



