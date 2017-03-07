AMPED hosting Career Ready Workshop for summer job seekers

AMPED strives to give youth life skills, support, and resources they need to be successful. (Source: Todd Hoyer, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - AMPED is helping teenagers and young adults prepare for summer jobs.

The program, which provides free music education and training, is hosting the Career Ready Workshop on March 18. It's open for ages 16-21.

Employment counselors Monica Stewart and Pheniece Norman-Semien will provide lessons in resume writing, interviewing skills and workplace etiquette. Participants will also receive wardrobe tips and transportation assistance.

The workshop starts at 10 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

AMPED is located at 4425 Greenwood Avenue in the Chickasaw neighborhood.

Click here to register for the Career Ready Workshop.

