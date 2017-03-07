Neighbors upset following visit from ICE

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A group of neighbors is upset after an early morning visit from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.



Robin Sweasy said chaos ensued in her peaceful Keegan Way apartment complex in the dark hours of Tuesday morning.



"I get a call from work to come home because everybody's running everywhere because immigration is here," Sweasy said.



Her neighbor Lockie Dawson said a friend with a family and longtime job was in his SUV as immigration officers approached.



"They grabbed him out of the truck and they told him to stop resisting and they were pretty rough with him," she said.

Dawson claimed he never resisted. Now, she's scared for his family.



"He's a nice guy, a really nice guy," Dawson said. "I saw that and it just broke my heart because he was struggling to try I guess just go to work and make a living for his family."



Neighbors said they were talking to people from Mexico and Guatemala.



"It's fine if they want to come and get the people that are the drug dealers and the criminals but they're not targeting the drug dealers and the criminals they're targeting just people that live here,” Sweasy said.



But immigration attorney Jeff McClain, who stays in touch with ICE agents, said what happened was likely what's known as target enforcement - not a random immigration sweep.

"They're going out looking for people who have certain criminal convictions or people who have already been ordered removed from the United States," McClain said.



He said in most cases, people being questioned will likely return home.



"They may be taken in for fingerprinting to make sure they're not perhaps fugitives or to make sure they haven't been already ordered removed," he said.

McClain said ICE agents told him only one person was taken away Tuesday and that was because they said the person started a fistfight with one of the agents. He said ICE was looking for one person who ran from the scene.

