Home catches fire in New Albany

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Firefighters are working to put out flames at a home in New Albany.

The fire was reported in the 4400 block of Grant Line Road around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County dispatchers.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

