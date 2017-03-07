Home catches fire in New Albany

The fire was reported in the 4400 block of Grant Line Road around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County dispatchers. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – Firefighters are working to put out flames at a home in New Albany.

The fire was reported in the 4400 block of Grant Line Road around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County dispatchers.

It is not clear if anyone was injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

