Shawnee students: 'We don't deserve to feel scared going to school'

Students at the Academy @ Shawnee are concerned about their safety. WAVE 3 News has covered three stories in the past month that have led to heightened security at the school.



On March 2, a 17-year-old was shot in a car and found on 28th and Market Streets around dismissal time.



Two weeks before that on Feb. 22, shots were fired at around 8 a.m. resulting in a bullet shattering a classroom window. Then on Feb. 16, a man was arrested with a gun in the school’s parking lot.

The students took their concerns to the Jefferson County Public School board Tuesday evening, they also talked about an incident that happened again at the Academy @ Shawnee on Monday.



JCPS confirmed that they raised the school’s security level for a couple of minutes due to some type of police activity in the area. The students who spoke at the board meeting however, focused on Feb. 22, the day that shook them up the most.



“A bullet was shot into the room and pieces of it land in a student’s hair,” Milan Bailey said.

Bailey is a junior at Shawnee and brought before the JCPS board her story from that day.

“No one took it seriously because no one knew what was happening,” Bailey said.



Sophomore Jessica Bennett was there too and vouches for the confusion. Her grief was focused on the fact that a full lockdown was not issued.



“I would think that a bullet coming into a classroom with students would be considered a life-threatening incident,” Bennett said.



The two girls, although in different grades, share similar sentiments.



“I’m scared every day going to school, I’m scared to sit by the window and I’m scared to sit by the door,” Bailey said.



“Scared, nervous and frustrated,” Bennett added.



JCPS Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor wants students to know the district is trying.



“We’re doing everything in our power to keep them safe in our school buildings and are exhausting every means to keep them safe, and that LMPD is doing everything they can to keep that neighborhood safe as they can,” Raisor said.

However, Bennett said she is tired of waiting on the district to make decisions for the school. She said that even when security concerns arise, her principal does not have the power to make decisions.



“Why do we have to wait for the district? Why can’t she decide that for herself, when it’s safe or not?” Bennett asked.



On top of that, Bailey is asking for honesty when it comes to safety.



“Tell the truth to everyone about what is actually happening in the school instead of lying and saying everything’s OK when it’s clearly not,” Bailey said.



The two students said they feel like the district is downplaying their security concerns and that they don’t deserve to feel unsafe when going to school.



