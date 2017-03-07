Boys and Girls Club to return to Ormsby Ave.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Union Missionary Baptist Church is in a humble looking building, but back in the 1970s, the 100-year-old church was a popular site for neighborhood children.



The building used to be the Ormsby Boy’s Club and later turned into the Ormsby Boys and Girls Club. Legends like Muhammad Ali used to practice at the club. The current building is on the heels of a transformation.



“We can't wait to turn this back into the Boys and Girls Club because it's held so many memories here,” Gene Courtney, a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church, said.



Courtney said the idea to bring back the club came from the city's crime rate and complaints over a lack of extra-curricular space for kids in West Louisville.



“They’re getting into the guns,” Courtney said. “They're getting into trouble and they're getting younger and younger.”



Dorothy Harris has watched things change right from her porch. She lived across the street from the church and is helping to come up with programs for the new club.



“Computer room and cooking classes,” Harris said. “You know they're going to have different things inside of there so kids can pick up these traits.”



Plans include a garden across that will be planted across the street from the club.



“We've got good sun mostly in the morning and the day so it should be a very bright spot,” neighbor Theodore Scott said.



The ideas are there, just not the money. However, the church and community have faith they'll raise what they need.

“We are dedicated to this cause,” Henrietta Dean said. “So we'll be around a long time.”



Union Missionary Baptist Church is a hosting reunion for the community and everyone that used to attend the Boys and Girls Club on March 18 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.



It will serve as the first major fundraiser for the new Boys and Girls Club.



