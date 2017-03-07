Boys and Girls Club to return to Ormsby Ave.

Barbara Lee's Kitchen spent two decades on Lower Brownsboro Road.More >>
Union Missionary Baptist Church is in a humble looking building, but back in the 1970s, the 100-year-old church was a popular site for neighborhood children.More >>
WAVE 3 News and KYCIR found that the vast majority of Kentucky's animal shelters are falling short and failing animals.More >>
WAVE 3 News has covered three stories in the past month that have led to heightened security at the school.More >>
Plenty of sunshine and a calmer day is expected Wednesday with highs reaching back into the mid 60s.More >>
