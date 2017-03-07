Barbara Lee's Kitchen closes - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Barbara Lee's Kitchen closes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A late night favorite in Clifton Heights has closed.

Barbara Lee's Kitchen spent two decades on Lower Brownsboro Road.

The restaurant was open 24 hours a day and was known for comfort food like egg platters, burgers and sandwiches.

The Courier-Journal reported Barbara Lee's closed a month ago for plumbing repairs with plans to reopen, but the owners said they called it quits for health reasons.

