Singer Ed Sheeran to perform at KFC Yum! Center in September

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Grammy Award-winning singer Ed Sheeran will make a stop at Louisville's KFC Yum! Center September 7.

>> LIST: Concerts coming soon to WAVE Country

Pre-sales begin Monday, March 13 at 10 a.m. and will run through Thursday, March 16 at 10 p.m. All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.