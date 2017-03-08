KY man identified as victim of deadly crash in IN

The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
Three years ago, St. James Regional Catholic School student Nate Jarboe, now 12, chose childhood hunger as his personal cause, asking for donations in lieu of gifts for his 10th birthday. The result was the Give a Day for Hunger initiative.More >>
Three years ago, St. James Regional Catholic School student Nate Jarboe, now 12, chose childhood hunger as his personal cause, asking for donations in lieu of gifts for his 10th birthday. The result was the Give a Day for Hunger initiative.More >>
WAVE 3 News will update this story as soon as additional details are released.More >>
WAVE 3 News will update this story as soon as additional details are released.More >>
Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Two other people were injured in the crash.More >>
Two other people were injured in the crash.More >>