KY man identified as victim of deadly crash in IN

HARRISON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Kentucky man has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash in Harrison County, Indiana.

Clyde Beatty, 62, lived in the Payneville area of Meade County, Kentucky, the Harrison County coroner said.

The crash happened just before noon Sunday at Highway 135 and Squire Boone Road. Police said the driver of a silver SUV crossed the center line and hit a maroon SUV driven by Beatty head-on. Beatty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beatty's passenger and the other driver were flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their conditions are unknown.

