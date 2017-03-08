6-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash in Clark Co.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on IN 60. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - A 6-year-old boy has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Clark County, Indiana.

Scotty Maples with the Scott County Sheriff's Office said the vehicle in which the boy was riding was traveling west on IN 60 near the entrance to Deam Lake in Borden just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when it ran into a ditch. The driver over corrected and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a collision with two vehicles heading in the opposite direction.

The boy was taken to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville where he died.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ KY man identified as victim of deadly IN crash

+ Boys and Girls Club to return to Ormsby Ave.

+ Animal standards law all bark, no bite



Maples said the drivers of all three vehicles were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.