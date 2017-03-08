UPDATE: 6-year-old killed in car crash was brother of toddler who drowned in January

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. Tuesday on IN 60. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - A 6-year-old boy who was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in Borden was the brother of a toddler who drowned in a creek more than six weeks ago, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

Spokesman Scotty Maples said the boys' father, Peter Roberts, was traveling west on IN 60 near the entrance to Deam Lake in Borden just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle ran into a ditch. Roberts over-corrected and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing a collision with two vehicles heading in the opposite direction, Maples said.



RELATED STORY

+ Toddler's drowning ruled accidental

Roberts' 6-year-old son, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville where he died.

Chilling photos from scene of Borden crash this AM, 6y/o dead after car went into ditch, over corrected and crossed the mid line @wave3news pic.twitter.com/MlpFzQ71do — Sharon Yoo (@SharonWAVE3) March 8, 2017

Maples said the drivers of all three vehicles were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On January 21, 2-year-old William Roberts disappeared from a yard in Borden. His body was found in Silver Creek about 12 hours after he was reported missing. The toddler's death was ruled accidental.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ KY man identified as victim of deadly IN crash

+ Boys and Girls Club to return to Ormsby Ave.

+ Animal standards law all bark, no bite

WAVE 3 News reporter Sharon Yoo is covering this story. Follow her updates on Twitter @SharonWAVE3, and watch her live reports beginning on WAVE 3 News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.