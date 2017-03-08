Boy, 6, killed in car crash was brother of toddler who drowned in January

BORDEN, IN (WAVE) - A 6-year-old boy who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Borden was the brother of a toddler who drowned in a creek more than six weeks ago, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.



Clark County Sheriff's Office spokesman Scottie Maples said the boys' father, Peter Roberts, was traveling west on IN 60 near the entrance to Deam Lake in Borden just before 8 a.m. Wednesday when his vehicle ran into a ditch. Roberts over-corrected and crossed into oncoming traffic, causing

a collision with two vehicles heading in the opposite direction, Maples said.



Joyce Nolot said she witnessed the crash as she was making coffee and looking out the kitchen window. She said it was by chance she was there, because she is taking care of her sick mother.



"I heard this loud boom like an explosion, and I looked out the window and I saw two, three cars go flying," Nolot said.



A mangled scene that left Nolot's mother's yard torn up. It's the scene where 6-year-old Ayden Roberts was killed. Nolot said she saw the car Ayden was in and said it was split in two.



RELATED STORY

+ Toddler's drowning ruled accidental

Roberts' 6-year-old son, Ayden, was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville where he died.

Chilling photos from scene of Borden crash this AM, 6y/o dead after car went into ditch, over corrected and crossed the mid line @wave3news pic.twitter.com/MlpFzQ71do — Sharon Yoo (@SharonWAVE3) March 8, 2017

"His car that got cut in two, landed on the mailbox, the other half landed where the orange tape is," Nolot said as she pointed to the other side of Highway 60.



Ayden was rushed to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville where he died.



Shards of glass and several car parts littered the area in front of Nolot's mother's house. She said after she called 911, she went outside to see if she could help. That's when she saw Peter Roberts, exiting the car.



"The father jumped out and I think he was in shock and I don't know how bad he was hurt, he was stumbling, falling on the ground trying to get to his son," Nolot said.



She said she also reached out to the other people involved in the crash but they said they were doing OK.



"I know that one lady said she had glass in her mouth and it just hit her in the face and she was still crunching on glass," Nolot said.



WATCH: Sharon Yoo’s report

Maples said the drivers of all three vehicles were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.



On Jan. 21, Ayden’s 2-year-old brother, William Roberts, disappeared from a yard in Borden. His body was found in Silver Creek about 12 hours after he was reported missing. The toddler's death was ruled accidental.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ KY man identified as victim of deadly IN crash

+ Boys and Girls Club to return to Ormsby Ave.

+ Animal standards law all bark, no bite

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.