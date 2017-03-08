President Donald Trump to visit Louisville this Saturday - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

President Donald Trump to visit Louisville this Saturday

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
President Donald Trump (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo) President Donald Trump (Source: WAVE 3 News file photo)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald J. Trump will visit Louisville this Saturday, March 11, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said.

Stephanie Smith had no other information about the presidential visit.

WAVE 3 News will update this story as soon as additional details are released.

