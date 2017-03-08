President Donald Trump to visit Louisville this Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - President Donald J. Trump will visit Louisville this Saturday, March 11, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said.

Stephanie Smith had no other information about the presidential visit.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ KY bill would transfer some AG powers to governor

+ Tim Kaine's son arrested for protesting pro-Trump rally

+ Ryan defends GOP healtcare bill in face of opposition

WAVE 3 News will update this story as soon as additional details are released.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.