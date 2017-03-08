Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat

The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.More >>
All three drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
All three drivers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
In a committee meeting in Frankfort on Wednesday, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Clay, presented the committee substitute, or new version, of a bill.More >>
In a committee meeting in Frankfort on Wednesday, Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Clay, presented the committee substitute, or new version, of a bill.More >>
Footage from Air 3, the WAVE 3 News helicopter, shows a motorcycle lying on the ground next to a railroad signal.More >>
Footage from Air 3, the WAVE 3 News helicopter, shows a motorcycle lying on the ground next to a railroad signal.More >>
The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Newburg Road, at the Summerfield Apartments, around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
The fire was reported in the 3400 block of Newburg Road, at the Summerfield Apartments, around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.More >>