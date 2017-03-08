Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat

The Jewish Community Center of Louisville is located on Dutchmans Lane. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

The threat was received at 11:43 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: Air 3/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Jewish Community Center of Louisville has been declared "safe and well" by the Louisville Metro Police Department following a bomb threat.

A MetroSafe supervisor said the threat was received at 11:43 a.m., and the building was evacuated.



>> MUGSHOTS: March 2017 Roundup

The Jewish Community Center is located at 3600 Dutchmans Lane.

Louisville Metro police officers along with Louisville Metro EMS, the Louisville Fire Department and federal agencies responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Anti-Defamation League, Jewish centers get more threats

+ Senate demands action to end threats to Jewish facilities

+ Muslims raise $55K+ to repair vandalized Jewish cemetery

The U.S. Senate says at least 98 incidents against Jewish community centers and schools in 33 states have been reported in the first two months of 2017 alone. It is calling on the Trump administration to take more aggressive steps to counter the growing number threats.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.