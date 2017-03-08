Churchill Downs offers exclusive tours for horticulture Q&A

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The countdown to the Run for the Roses is on and flowers are on the minds of many.



Groundskeepers are in full planning mode to bring Churchill Downs to life. It's a year-round full-time job for only seven people.



The Derby Museum's new Greenhouse and Garden Van & Walking Tour gives guests the opportunity to explore the 147-acre property and learn what it takes to maintain it.



Guests will start the 2 1/2-hour tour by riding around the perimeter of the Downs, before heading to the 12,000 square foot Horticultural Center. This is where guests can ask questions about the grounds upkeep, along with get tips and details about their favorite plants, flowers and trees seem across the property.

More than 25,000 plants and flowers are grown in the greenhouse and planted not only on Churchill Downs property, but on Central Avenue, too.



"Every year we try to add new things and try new things," Director of Horticulture Matt Bizzell said. "Because the planting is so specific for Derby, it's really early, we try to use things that are blooming early and are cold tolerant.”



"It's just amazing what this crew is able to do," Communications manager Lindsay English said. "What they do on Derby Day and beyond. They're experts in their field. I think a lot of people, even if you're not a huge gardener or if you are, I think that is going to be right up everyone's alley."

The tour will return to the Museum for lunch in the Derby Cafe, featuring the Kentucky Garden cobb salad, followed by general admission to the Museum to explore two-floors of the interactive exhibits.



Only two dates are currently available for the exclusive tour, March 15 and April 5. The tour is limited to 14 people each (due to van restrictions, guests must be at least nine years old to participate) and starts at 9:30 a.m. Tickets cost $99 and can be purchased by clicking here.



The Museum may add more dates soon.



