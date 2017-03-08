Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in Bon Air neighborhood

Police said the black Mustang is the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner's office has identified the man who was hit and killed by a car as he ran across a street in the rain on Tuesday.

Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says 37-year-old Jorge Diaz Morales died of a closed head injury suffered when he was hit by a car near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane. It happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say charges are not expected to filed against the driver who hit him because the light was green.

