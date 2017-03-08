Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in Bon Air neighborhood - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in Bon Air neighborhood

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Police said the black Mustang is the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News) Police said the black Mustang is the vehicle that hit the pedestrian. (Source: Kayla Vanover/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The coroner's office has identified the man who was hit and killed by a car as he ran across a street in the rain on Tuesday.

Deputy Coroner Rita Taylor says 37-year-old Jorge Diaz Morales died of a closed head injury suffered when he was hit by a car near the intersection of Bardstown Road and Hikes Lane. It happened shortly before 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say charges are not expected to filed against the driver who hit him because the light was green.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Bon Air neighborhood

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly