Woman charged with reckless homicide after infant drowns in bath

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Prosecutors allege that a Bardstown woman caused an infant's death when she left him alone in a bath with running water.

Stejeta Williams, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges including reckless homicide. She was indicted last week in connection with the drowning death of an infant on June 20, 2016.

The Kentucky Standard reports that Williams was giving her two young children a bath when she left to get a towel. The older child got out of the bath and ran off, the newspaper reports, leading Williams to chase after her. When she returned, she found the infant boy had drowned in the bath.

Williams is also charged with possession of meth, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

