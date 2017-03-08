Louisville man charged with selling heroin that caused death, a first for federal-local partnership

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing federal charges for allegedly selling heroin to someone who later died of an overdose, making him the first person snared by a new partnership between federal and local law enforcement.

Logan Charles Silliman, 30, is charged with distributing heroin in December 2016 to a person identified only by the initials G.A. That person later fatally overdosed, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

A DOJ spokeswoman said this is the first time someone has been charged in Kentucky's western district with heroin distribution resulting in death, and the first arrest to come from the Heroin Investigation Team announced last year.

The team is a partnership between federal prosecutors, DEA agents and LMPD narcotics detectives. Six LMPD officers were deputized by the DEA to work as federal task force officers. The program provides federal funding to pay them overtime.

The team is specifically designed to pursue investigations that could lead to a federal charge of distributing heroin causing death or serious injury. That charge carries stiffer penalties than state drug laws and would send Silliman to prison for a minimum of 20 years, if convicted.

Silliman also faces two heroin possession and distribution charges. Each of those could carry five-year prison sentences.

