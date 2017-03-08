Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Pewee Valley

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Pewee Valley (Source: Air 3)

PEWEE VALLEY, KY (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after crashing into a pole in Oldham County on Wednesday, dispatchers say.

It was reported near the intersection of Houston Lane and La Grange Road around 4 p.m.

Footage from Air 3, the WAVE 3 News helicopter, shows a motorcycle lying on the ground next to a railroad signal.

Traffic in the area was slowed as Oldham County police investigated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.