Minor injuries reported in school bus crash

Seven students were taken to the hospital after a JCPS bus was hit by a car. (Source: Air 3)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Seven elementary school students were taken to the hospital after their bus was hit by a car that ran a red light, according to a Jefferson County Public Schools spokeswoman.

Jennifer Brislin says 23 Semple Elementary students were on the bus at the time of the crash. Some of them were taken to the hospital to be checked out, she said, but nobody was seriously hurt.

The bus, No. 0016, collided with another vehicle on National Turnpike near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to an alert sent by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

It was reported to dispatchers around 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.