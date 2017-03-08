Jail officials say overcrowding source of many problems

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After a series of negative headlines, the head of Louisville's jail says many of the problems are caused by overcrowding.

The jail has room for 1,800 inmates, but today is housing nearly 2,300, an all-time high.

Adding to that problem, LMDC Director Mark Bolton said, is the fact that many inmates need to detox from drugs while in custody.

"Is there a lot more that we can do relative to addiction, relative to treatment, relative to mental illness, that potentially diverts people and puts them on a differed path, away from jail? Absolutely," Bolton said. "And we're working on some of those things."

LMDC officials say they hope the judicial system comes up with more pre-trial diversion programs to keep people out of custody, and that judges will set lower bonds for nonviolent offenders.

