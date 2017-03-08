Mother of special needs student: An apology from JCPS would be nice

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The mother of a Jefferson County Public School student with special needs whose was allegedly abused by a bus monitor is asking for change.

Allyson Purcell said she hopes the situation leads JCPS to do a better job when it comes to who they hire to deal with special needs children.

"She just continued to taunt my son and he just took it and took it and took it," Purcell said of JCPS bus monitor Ramona Pait.

Purcell said she cannot get the image of Pait taunting and choking her son, who was secured in a harness on the bus, out of her mind.

Purcell's 9-year-old, who has an autism trait and severe ADHD, is a student at Waller Elementary. On the bus, he and most of the children are in a harness to help calm them and protect them. She said her son was anything but calm Feb. 7.

"I find him hiding," she said when he got off the bus, "he was crouched down by his bed."

Her son wanted to know if Pait, who has been charged with fourth degree assault in the case, was gone.



"He looked up and I saw visible red marks around his neck and I asked him what happened, he said ‘mom, she just wouldn't stop choking me, she just wouldn't stop hitting me,’" Purcell said. "He just wouldn't stop crying."

Purcell called the school and a few days later saw exactly what happened to her son. She said the bus video was hard to watch, but seeing him pull up his hood in fear of Pait may have been the worst part. She said he was just starting to trust people.

While Pait faced a judge, Purcell said she has not heard from JCPS.

"Not an apology, they haven't reached out at all," Purcell said, "It really disturbs me, you all have nothing to say to me? Nothing at all? Just a simple I'm sorry would make me feel a little bit better."



Purcell said she's glad she listened to her son, asked the school to investigate and is glad there is video proof to back-up a defenseless child.



"A lot of those bus cameras don't work," she said, "but a lot of them do and without that footage, it would have just been hearsay."

Purcell also believes the bus driver has some responsibility in what happened. She said the bus driver was standing in the aisle when her son was first attacked and watched as the monitor the bus and walked onto her porch yelling at her son.

Purcell said she doesn't want other parents to go through this and is suing the school system in the hope JCPS will do a better job in its hiring practices.

JCPS said they cannot comment on criminal cases or pending litigation.



