Lawyers want psychiatric evaluation of man accused of killing, eating girlfriend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Lawyers for a man charged with raping and killing a woman before eating pieces of her organs argued in court on Wednesday that he is not fit to stand trial.

At the prison where he is being held, Joseph Oberhansley has been classified as having a severe psychological disorder.

Oberhansley told the judge he's innocent, embarrassed and outraged, and said he is mentally competent to stand trial for murder in the death of Tammy Jo Blanton.

His lawyers say he has lost weight, deteriorated physically and is not social. They asked a judge to appoint psychiatrists to evaluate him.

A judge will appoint those experts and then set a review hearing after 60 days.

