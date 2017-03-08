110-year sentence in Palmyra double shooting

Tim Coons, the sheriff of Trimble County, died Wednesday after battling cancer since last summer. He was 58.More >>
On March 20, 2015, Andre Banks pleaded guilty to the Sept. 30, 2014 shooting of a student at Fern Creek High School.More >>
Allyson Purcell said she hopes the situation leads JCPS to do a better job when it comes to who they hire to deal with special needs children.More >>
Lawyers for a man charged with raping and killing a woman before eating pieces of her organs argued in court on Wednesday that he is not fit to stand trial.More >>
The jail has room for 1,800 inmates, but today is housing nearly 2,300, an all-time high.More >>
