110-year sentence in Palmyra double shooting

PALMYRA, IN (WAVE) - A man convicted of shooting a Palmyra couple, killing one of them, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Travis Fentress was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the murder of Ralph Thomas and the attempted murder of Rebecca Rowley.

Tara Van Winkle was also charged in the case.

