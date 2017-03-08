Murder suspect out on bail arrested again

NELSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A murder suspect out on bail wasn't free long before he and his father were arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Alexander Cole Roberts, 18, is accused of killing Rasheed Wickliffe during a drug deal.

In November, Roberts was released on $50,000 bond, which was posted by his father after his first murder trial ended in mistrial.

Police in Nelson County arrested Roberts and his father, Terry Keith Roberts, on Tuesday. They are charged with trafficking marijuana.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Slain teen's family wants alleged killer's trial moved

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved