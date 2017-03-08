Fern Creek High School shooter's probation revoked - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fern Creek High School shooter's probation revoked

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A teenager convicted of shooting a Fern Creek High School student headed back to jail.

A judge revoked Andre Banks' probation on Wednesday citing his failure to meet with his parole officer in October.

On March 20, 2015, Banks pleaded guilty to the Sept. 30, 2014 shooting of a student at Fern Creek High School.

Banks was sentenced to 100 days home incarceration, avoiding jail time if he stayed out of trouble.

Since his probation was revoked, Banks was booked into prison to serve an 18-year sentence.

