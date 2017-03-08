Match between Louisville City FC, UK canceled

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A preseason match set between Louisville City Football Club and the University of Kentucky has been canceled.



Louisville's pro soccer club said UK had a scheduling issue.



Louisville City FC has a pair of other preseason games scheduled Wednesday night against Lipscomb University in Elizabethtown and on March 18 against the North American Soccer League's Indy Eleven in Evansville.



The USL season kicks off March 25 at Louisville Slugger Field.

