Trimble County sheriff dies after battle with cancer

TRIMBLE COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - Tim Coons, the sheriff of Trimble County, died Wednesday after battling cancer since last summer. He was 58.

Coons had been sheriff since 2003.

Deputy Sheriff Dennis Sharon has been named acting sheriff until the judge-executive can appoint someone to fill the rest of Coons' term.

Coons was born Feb. 14, 1959, in Louisville, according to an obituary posted on the Trimble County Sheriff's Department's Facebook page. When he was young, he moved with his family to Martin County, FL, where he later spent 10 years as a deputy sheriff.

Coons then moved to Bedford, KY, and worked as a private investigator before becoming sheriff. He was also a sworn US Deputy Marshal.

Visitation will be held at Bedford Elementary School on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. Coons will be buried at Bedford Cemetery.

