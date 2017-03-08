Students learn about Islam by visiting Louisville mosques

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christian Academy of Louisville students learned firsthand, about Islam and what Muslims believe.

On Wednesday, students took a field trip to two Louisville mosques including the Muslim Community Center on Westport Road.



The trip has been an annual tradition for CAL sophomores for the past several years.



Teachers said it's important for the students to learn about other religions through people who practice those faiths instead of just reading about them or seeing how they are portrayed in the media.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ 6-year-old killed in car crash was brother of toddler who drowned in January

+ Jewish Community Center of Louisville 'safe and well' following bomb threat

+ Coroner IDs man hit, killed by car in Bon Air neighborhood

CAL World religions teacher Brian Dewey said, "Just to be able to blend in and to have some diversity with meeting people who do believe different things than what perhaps we believe and also learn that even though there are some differences, we can actually have some-- a lot of -- common ground."



Students said the trip put things in a different perspective for them.



Student Macy Schieber said, "Being in a Christian school we kind of just have all these notions and misconceptions about them. But then when you really meet them and you really listen to them, it makes you think a little differently."



Students said the trip gave them a better depth of understanding, beyond just learning in the classroom.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.