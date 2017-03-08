Frustrated families seek Attorney General's help with cemetery conditions

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - John Tipton is still in disbelief. His loved one was supposed to be buried next to her family members in St. Stephens Cemetery on Friday. However, when the caretaker began digging the grave, she hit a vault. A body was already there.



“After that she said she had to go over here and bury her so no one knows where the grave is,” Tipton said.



Tipton claimed the caretaker told his family the body was buried near the original burial site, but there's no marker.



“All you see is this mud pile,” Tipton said. “It could be in here anywhere.”



Tipton's story sounds like so many others.



Families frustrated with the cemetery lined South Preston Street shouting, “We deserve answers!”

PREVIOUS STORIES

+ Woman on cemetery: ‘It’s sickening, it’s heartbreaking, it’s criminal’

+ Families upset over condition of loved one's graves

WAVE 3 News spoke with many people on Wednesday who have been holding onto years of grievances. For example, missing headstones, damaged graves or not knowing where their family members are in the cemetery.



“This affects a lot of people,” Danial Williams said.



Loretta Buntain said the caretaker tried to bury her aunt in standing water.



“Her sons and grandsons got in there and dug all of the water out of the grave,” Buntain said. “They buried their own mother.”



Upset loved ones are done waiting around for the caretaker, who they say is never home. Those same individuals collected complaint forms to send to the Attorney General’s office.



“That's what we're trying to do,” Williams said. “Get enough forms out and maybe if they get enough they'll do something about it.”



Loved ones are calling for a new caretaker and for the cemetery board to step up. The board has been silent on the issue.



WAVE 3 News stopped by the home of one of the board members and no one appeared to be home.



Attorney General Andy Beshear’s office responded to the situation at St. Stephens Cemetery with the following statement:



"We are aware of this serious situation and are actively investigating consumer complaints. We are asking that all Kentuckians whose loved ones have been impacted to contact our office at 502-696-5341. Our relatives who have passed on should have their resting places treated with respect."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.