Vigil held for man shot by LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Community members are asking for justice and prayers for a man who was shot by a Louisville Metro Police Department officer.



Bruce Warrick is in critical condition after he was shot inside an abandoned home in the 2600 block of Magazine Street in the Russell neighborhood.



Body camera video appeared to show Warrick standing behind a mattress or large object. LMPD officer Sarah Stumler can be heard telling him to show his hands. Stumler then shot Warrick, injuring his abdomen.

Warrick’s friends, family and community members gathered on Wednesday to pray for Warrick and ask for justice. His family described their pain seeing the video of Warrick being shot.



“It was really hurtful because my uncle was like my best friend, and to hear that I wanted to cry but I stayed strong for my granny,” Warrick’s niece, Jasmin Brown, said. “I still got faith that he's still going to be here.”



“She messed up, he messed up,” Bruce Warrick’s nephew, Jerry Warrick, said. “I feel very happy that all the supporters and all the families are coming out for him.”



Family and friends said few words at the prayer vigil, they said the video speaks for itself and Warrick didn't have a moment to respond. Bruce Warrick is in critical condition and has undergone several surgeries of his vital organs.



Stumler has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.



